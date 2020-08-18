After breakup rumors, Camila Cabello shares a photo presumably wearing Shawn Mendes sweater

Fans of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes don‘t only support their music; they are also super invested in their relationship. After one year of romance, in June, rumors of a possible split surfaced on the internet. As of this writing, the couple hasn’t confirmed any breakup; however, a source told In Touch that Cabello and Mendes are “taking some time apart” after spending “months” quarantining together at the “Havana” singer’s home.

“The [original plan] was that Camila would go back to Los Angeles with him,” the insider told the magazine. ”But they decided they needed to take a break from each other.” The source also assured that there‘s no bad blood between the pair, which started their relationship as besties, and it wasn’t until July 2019 that they let the whole world know that they were more than friends. ”Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends — they still are,” the source assures. ”The past year was a whirlwind for them, and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them; they just realized they need some time apart.”

Could we expect heartbreaking songs from Cabello or Mendes? Maybe! According to the In Touch insider, they “are both working on new albums” and “need a little space to grow individually,” adding that for “Señorita” singers “was hard” to admit they needed to go separate ways -- at least for now.

The artist‘s fandom also seems to be having a hard time accepting the idea they are not a couple anymore. The Camilizers and the Mendes Army refuse to believe any “trustworthy” source unless the pair confirms the split, especially now that Cabello posted a photo of herself over the weekend posing with a guitar in hands and wearing an oversized grey sweater that according to fans belongs to Shawn Mendes.

I love this magical mysterious ineffable music thingy majigg so much pic.twitter.com/EV1hhJr4xj — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 13, 2020

Although in her caption, she was describing how much she loves the music instrument, fans couldn’t help to notice her outfit. “Not yall [sic] ACTUALLY believing they broke up when Camila literally posted a pic of her wearing Shawn’s sweater yesterday,” a fan tweeted. At the same time, another one demanded the magazine to revise the information. ”Camila and Shawn were spotted by fans three weeks ago taking a walk together, so maybe you should correct your article,” the person wrote. One supporter of the pair went even further and tweeted about how some people are always questioning their relationship. “If Shawn and Camila post anything of them or paparazzis take photos of them. They are fake/PR; it’s staged. [But] If they don’t post anything and are not in the same city. They broke up,” the person wrote.