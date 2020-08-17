Sneak peek: Pregnant Katy Perry gives fans a tour of her baby girl’s nursery

Katy Perry is letting fans in on one of the most intimate moments of her life: her baby girl!

The singer is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and as she waits for the arrival of their bundle of joy, she‘s been putting the finishing touches on their daughter’s nursery. Luckily for us, she decided to give fans a sneak peek at the space, giving a tour of the perfectly pink room before the baby arrives.

“I‘m gonna show you my baby room,” an overjoyed Katy Perry gushed to fans at the beginning of the video. ”Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek.”

The star continued to hold up her laptop computer as she showed some adorable clothes and shoes hanging from a wall in her daughter‘s room-to-be. She told fans about the decorations, saying, “So I have some little clothes on the wall and then I have like, a little pink room.”

At the end, Perry panned the camera around the room so viewers could see the baby‘s crib and a comfortable chair next to it for all the sleepless nights mom and dad are about to have once she arrives. She also pretended to cry as she gushed over the lights in the room and what will be the baby’s changing area.

Katy Perry showing the room she has prepared for her future baby is the best thing you'll see today 🥺💗🤰🏼pic.twitter.com/DeY3hFECXy — PERRYLEGION (@perrylegion) August 16, 2020

In the video, Katy also showed off some baby outfits she already has picked out for her daughter. Among the cute ensembles is an Adidas onesie that was gifted to the mom-to-be when she was visiting Australia earlier this year. Elsewhere during the live stream, Perry funnily referred to her daughter as “Kicky Perry,” and even joked that she wants to ”evict” her baby soon.

While her exact due date isn‘t known, the singer is expected to give birth sometime very soon. Katy announced her pregnancy back in March, revealing the news via her music video for the track, “Never Worn White.”

Back in May, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the singer said she was “learning to be a mom fast” while social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, all thanks to the many family members staying with her. Katy definitely learned how to take care of a full house with her 9-month-old nephew, 3- and 6-year-old nieces and sometimes, Bloom‘s 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them,” she said at the time. ”But I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!”

Looks like some extra family time came at just the right moment for Katy Perry to really prepare for the arrival of a newborn. And if the nursery is any indication, she and Orlando Bloom are definitely ready for their baby girl to arrive.