Michelle Galván: ‘I feel beautiful, powerful and fulfilled with my baby’s miracle’

HOLA!: A very tiring process...

Michelle: Very exhausting, but there is also something in you that at that moment you say: “I can do more. I can and continue. I see the goal. I am almost there.” I don‘t know where my strength came from. I spent it praying. I no longer knew what to do and time flew by. You discover your capacity for endurance, as a woman. You discover sublime love for a human being that you still do not know and that you have not seen. This is a love that you have carried in your womb for months. She is the only one who knows how your heart really is and the only one that really knows you inside. Now I can tell you that I feel super powerful like all Latin moms who deliver a baby in childbirth, who are even premature, who have the strength to say: ”I can handle this and more.”

HOLA!: How has giving birth to your miracle, in the midst of our unprecedented world, impacted you?

Michelle: We are living historical moments with the Coronavirus. In my hospital there were many cases of COVID-19. I was precisely in one of the three rooms free of Coronavirus. I was too concerned with something potentially happening in the hospital because of one of the nurses entering my room … I experienced a lot of stress and I was just asking God to please leave this hospital free of Coronavirus. I think that all the moms who get pregnant in the middle of this pandemic and who live through the arrival of our children in this historical and difficult moment, we see the arrival of these little angels as a ray of hope. As the world is trying to become better, to become more aware as human beings and to be a better version not only of ourselves, for each member of society; to become aware, especially of others.

HOLA!: What steps are you taking at home to take care of the child‘s health?

Michelle: In this house, we have had two quarantines. I suspended my work on the Primer Impacto program on Univision in March. I was broadcasting from home. At that time, I was four months pregnant and from there I spent it at home. Now, Megan was born and now we have her in quarantine. We only went to her consultations with the pediatrician, to my consultations with my doctor, which are extremely important. When the family arrives we use all precautions. We wear masks when we go out. I think it‘s time to take responsibility as adults and think about others as well.

HOLA!: Did you consider giving birth at home?

Michelle: Yes. When I talked to my doula, one of the things that interested me a lot was home birth. Later, I began to study the subject more and saw the complications it could bring. Also with my background, I did not want to risk having Megan at home in case I needed an emergency incubator (an expert in newborns) and have that person on hand. It worked better for me to go to a hospital and feel calm that doctors could attend to anything that was needed. If we had the baby at home and something changed, we would have had to go to the hospital.

HOLA!: What did you feel when you held your daughter for the first time in your arms?

Michelle: My miracle turned into an enormous love, in which I realized that the limits are in my head. I felt the deepest and most sublime love in the world. When I heard her cry it was that feeling from those stories that they tell you, that tears come to you. It is automatic. There is something in you that turns on, that makes you change as a person. From the moment I heard her cry, my life changed for the better. It is the greatest love I have ever felt. I feel powerful. I feel beautiful. I feel fulfilled. I feel complete with my baby and my husband enjoying this miracle. We chose her name (which means sent from God and strong woman) because she was able to reach nine months of pregnancy despite all of the warnings they gave us. Her name also means a capable woman. Capable of coming to change our lives for the better and capable of coming to fill us with this tiny little body and heart, our whole world full of love.

HOLA!: Did you feel anguish or fear of losing it during pregnancy?

Michelle: I can not say no. Yes, I was very afraid. I was very nervous about my background, especially with my first pregnancies. I would say to Fernando: “We shouldn‘t get so excited. What if something happens?”, but he always reminded me that faith moves mountains and that we had to be supported by our faith as it is our greatest anchor to weather any storm. After all the storms we have gone through, this was our rainbow. The storms we went through were worth enduring because I now have the most beautiful rainbow I have ever seen in my life.

HOLA!: Have you ever considered adoption?

Michelle: Of course. Adoption was part of our plans too, we never ruled it out, nor have we ruled it out. We know that there are many children, especially in this country, who need unconditional love, someone to watch over them. There is a long waiting list here in the United States of Hispanic children waiting for home and we are not ruling out adoption yet.

HOLA!: Have you thought about another baby?

Michelle: I would love to be able to give Megan a baby brother or sister, but right now we have to enjoy our miracle, that I feel took a little while to arrive. Everyday I asked God for her and she arrived. God‘s timing is perfect, as they say, and today I have no doubt about that. If God’s timing decides that they can send us a little brother for Megan or a little sister in the future, that would be wonderful.

HOLA!: When do you plan to return to Primer Impacto?

Michelle: I am already on my maternity leave. Audiences won’t see me in the afternoon at Primer Impacto precisely because I am dedicating myself to my baby. God willing, we will return on October 14. In the middle of October I will be back in one of the most important programs of Univision. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your prayers and meditations. Our audiences have filled us with gifts for Megan and this girl is very blessed. I have nothing but an enlarged heart full of gratitude.

HOLA!: What message can you give your followers?

Michelle: My message for all the women who followed my story very closely, from Lázaro, later with Roberta, we had a third loss last year in December. There are many women who have identified with our struggle, with our battle, that they have not achieved that much desired pregnancy. Perhaps they are forming right now or that they have the intention of looking beyond what they hear or what friends and family tell them. My message would be mainly not to lose faith because Megan is a sign that miracles do exist. Then, let them be very well informed, because the family will be able to say one thing and the friends another, but at the end of the day, doctors and scientists can help us a lot because there are many different options that can help us become mothers. Check your reproductive system well because sometimes we do not know that we have endometriosis. That terrible word increases in our body more and more and makes sleep sometimes unattainable. Today there are many therapies for that and treatments to eradicate it.

And the third and last thing I have to say is thank you because we have a very large community via my social networks. This community is not alone because this battle can be won as long as they are informed and have a lot of faith.

