Elizabeth Debicki Will Play Princess Diana In The Final Two Seasons Of ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki has been selected to play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of ‘The Crown’.

The makers of the hit Netflix series announced the selection on Sunday, revealing that the Australian actress will portray the late British royal in seasons five and six of the period drama. The two final seasons are expected to cover the 1990s and early 2000s and pick up the Windsor story during one of its most turbulent periods.

The official Twitter page for the series posted the news along with a quote from the actress about her upcoming role.

“Princess Diana‘s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Elizabeth Debicki said in a statement posted on The Crown’s official Twitter account. ”It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

The 29-year-old actress is going to be taking over for newcomer Emma Corrin, who currently plays a younger Diana in the show‘s fourth season, which is set to air sometime this fall.

As for the rest of the talent on the show, it was also announced last week that Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce will be taking over from where Tobias Menzies left off to play Prince Philip in seasons five and six. Additionally, Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II when she bows out after the upcoming season. Helena Bonham Carter will be passing the torch to Leslie Manville, who takes over as Princess Margaret.

The final two seasons on The Crown will include the break-up of Princess Diana and Prince Charles‘ marriage along with her tragic death in 1997, which plunged the Royal Family into crisis. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, the series may also go on to cover the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother, seven weeks apart in 2002, and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee that summer.

This major opportunity to play such a beloved and iconic figure like Princess Diana is well-deserved for an established actress like Elizabeth Debicki. In the past few years alone, she has starred in popular films like The Great Gatsby, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and she even dipped her toes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Her next role is in Christopher Nolan‘s highly anticipated film Tenet, which is scheduled for release in UK theaters on August 26 and on September 3 in the US, though it’s already been pushed back multiple times due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Congratulations to Elizabeth Debicki on landing such a major role.