Rebel Wilson Continues Her ‘Year Of Health’ By Showing Off Stunning Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson looks more and more beautiful every single day.

It‘s obvious that the actress is growing more confident with her major weight loss as she embarks on a mission to reach 165 pounds by the end of the year. She talked about this goal a few months back, also explaining that she has deemed 2020 to be her “year of health.”

While she has a goal for the end of the year, Rebel is already looking like a whole new woman. On Saturday, she got all dressed up to celebrate two of her friends, Carly Steel and Jacob Andreou, and their recent marriage. The former Entertainment Tonight host tied the knot with Andreou, the Vice President of Product at Snapchat, on June 27 in a very intimate ceremony at the historic Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church in front of just eight family members.

Wilson made sure to sprinkle some comedy in the mix with her caption, writing, “Congrats [Carly Steel] and [Jacob Andreou] aka my former thrupple” on her Instagram story.

But there‘s nothing funny about the picture she posted showing off her outfit from the wedding. The Australian actress looked absolutely amazing in a bright yellow Wayne Cooper dress complete with a belt, a deep V-neck, and some butterfly sleeves. The look was finished with a simple and fresh makeup look done by Matthew Vanleeuwen and a wispy high-ponytail by celebrity hair stylist Robert Vetica.

It‘s no surprise the Pitch Perfect star looks better than ever as she opened up to fans earlier this year about her goals for 2020, which included slimming down to 75 kg, or 165 lbs. before the end of the year.

According to her personal trainer, Jono Castano, the star has been taking a wholistic approach to weight loss, focusing on nutrition and exercise to reach her goal.

“You can‘t out-train a poor diet and you can’t let the weekend derail your fitness goals. It’s a key mistake that a lot of people make. They get to the weekend and everything goes down the drain and then basically Monday to Friday, all the hard work that they did is gone,” Castano explained to Yahoo! Lifestyle recently. ”I’m all about balance, so with me, if you’re going to have one drink, whatever it is, a chocolate, that’s totally fine as long as it fits into your calorie count.”

A source reportedly told PEOPLE that Wilson has been following the Mayr Method diet plan, which is based on the “Mayr Cure,” created by Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr.

According to Jezebel, meals on the Mayr Method are centered around very slowly eating whole foods with high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt. At breakfast, clients are given hearty spelt bread so they can train themselves to focus on consuming slowly — VivaMayr instructs them to count out 30 chews per mouthful.

Whatever Rebel is doing, it‘s working, because she looks absolutely stunning.