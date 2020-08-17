Adele Praises “Untamed” Book for Helping Her Find Her Joy and Freedom

Adele has been focusing on herself and finding ways to truly live her best life. Earlier this year, the Grammy award-winning artist made headlines from working with a personal trainer and watching what she ate which led to a drastic weight loss. Prior to that everyone was buzzing when the 32-year-old announced her split from her husband of three years, Simon Konecki in early 2019.
2020 seems to be the year of Adele as now she’s sharing with her 38.5 million Instagram followers her tip to finding her inner happiness. Over the weekend, the singer shared a lengthy Instagram post about a recent book that she can’t stop talking about, titled “Untamed” by author Glennon Doyle.
If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️
The New York Times best-selling book comes from beloved author and a big advocate of female empowerment, Glennon Doyle. The book is far from a preachy self-help book, as it encourages women to stop trying to please everyone else and to start following your intuition so you can live your own life.
One of the many challenges of this time is that so many of have been forced into allowing our snow globes to settle. Which means that we are faced with our dragons. The dragons of our lives and relationships and nation. Which is terrifying and overwhelming. And is also an opportunity. Let the snow stay settled for a while. Dragons have to be visible before they can be slayed. Love you, dragon slayers. G #GetUntamed
The 32-year-old has good taste in books as “Untamed” has been on the best-seller list for 22 weeks now, according to Billboard. Adele’s admiration for “Untamed” is enough to make us want to stop what we’re doing and buy this book.