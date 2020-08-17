Adele Praises “Untamed” Book for Helping Her Find Her Joy and Freedom

Adele has been focusing on herself and finding ways to truly live her best life. Earlier this year, the Grammy award-winning artist made headlines from working with a personal trainer and watching what she ate which led to a drastic weight loss. Prior to that everyone was buzzing when the 32-year-old announced her split from her husband of three years, Simon Konecki in early 2019.

2020 seems to be the year of Adele as now she’s sharing with her 38.5 million Instagram followers her tip to finding her inner happiness. Over the weekend, the singer shared a lengthy Instagram post about a recent book that she can’t stop talking about, titled “Untamed” by author Glennon Doyle.

The New York Times best-selling book comes from beloved author and a big advocate of female empowerment, Glennon Doyle. The book is far from a preachy self-help book, as it encourages women to stop trying to please everyone else and to start following your intuition so you can live your own life.