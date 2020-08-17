Elizabeth Hurley looks fabulous in a red hot bikini picture she posted

According to Women’s Health, Hurley’s secret to looking so good is a combination of exercise, eating healthy, and prioritizing her time for relaxing activities. She also starts her day with two glasses of warm water. “It tastes fairly disgusting, but it‘s fantastic for your digestive system,” she told the Daily Mail UK.

Hurley tries her best to eat whole foods and avoids anything processed. “I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives,” Elizabeth told The Cut. She also told Women’s Health that mindful eating is key and she doesn’t get caught up in any fad diets. “I like things like an omelet, or I like avocado on toast or some tomatoes. I always have something for breakfast.” And throughout the day, she’ll have a lot of veggies, she told US Weekly.

When it comes to her workout plan, Hurley keeps it simple. In an interview with US Weekly in 2018, Hurley explained her regimen. “So I believe in being active, going for walks, stretching, maybe a little yoga or a little Pilates. But I don’t like high impact, high energy sports. I don’t actually think they do you much good. As long as you get your heart rate to the rate you need it to get, which is a fast walk. But you need to do a bit of it,” she told the magazine.

We’re currently taking notes on Hurley’s tips and tricks to looking so good at her age.