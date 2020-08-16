Cardi B’s savage reply to Carole Baskin is ‘Tiger King’ sequel we didn’t know we needed

As Joe Exotic sits in jail, Carole Baskin prowls for other sparring partners. And she may have found one in Cardi B , well temporarily. The 59-year-old Tiger King star incited a heated response from the 27-year-old rapper after speculating that her new and trending WAP music video encouraged animal cruelty. Carole guessed that the production most likely called in “one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.” Of course, Cardi’s not one to keep the hate train on its tracks.

©@iamcardib Cardi B premiered her WAP music video on August 7, since garnering almost 100 million views

When i-D inquired about Cardi’s response to the Netflix celeb’s thoughts, she had a short and sharp reply. “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” she said. “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband.” I mean, if that’s not enough to stop a tiger queen in her tracks, we don’t know what is. However, Carole isn’t one to stand down either.

The Big Cat Rescue runner whipped up a reply to Mirror Online: “When most people are called out for their involvement in cruelty to animals they know there is no justification that will persuade others so they have to deflect the conversation to something else.”

While we’re not fans of media feuds, we will say that any story involving the Tiger King phenomenon perks up our ears. Cardi was just like all of us, hunkered down inside and watching the documentary back in March. Even then, she wasn’t engaging with Carole, tweeting out: “Bout to start a GoFundMe for Joe. He shall be free.” She later clarified: “Omg 😩😩😩😂😂I was just playing 🥴I do love him tho and he deff needed better representation .oooooooooooooooooo here Kitty Kitty.”