Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert passes away

President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert S. Trump has passed away at the age of 71. The 74-year-old president announced that he died at New York-Presbyterian Hospital hospital on Saturday, August 15 in an official White House statement. “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump wrote. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.” Donald had traveled to visit his brother merely a day prior.

©GettyImages Robert and Donald Trump in 2016

On Saturday, Trump called into the hospital after hearing his brother would not make it much longer. He also gave a press conference that day, without mention of his sibling’s health. While no cause of death was revealed, Robert had experienced brain bleeds after suffering from a recent fall according to the New York Times. Robert passed away 11 days shy of his 72nd birthday.

After graduating from Boston University, Robert worked on Wall Street, versus diving into his family’s business. He eventually went to work in Donald’s empire, serving as a senior executive at the Trump Organization. Robert oversaw Trump casinos in Atlantic City up until a blowup between the pair reportedly caused him to take a step back.

Many are quick to note that Robert was the polar opposite of his brother Donald. “He was dignified, he was quiet, he listened, he was good to work with,” former Trump Organization exec. Jack O’Donnell recalled. “He had zero sense of entitlement. Robert was very comfortable being Donald Trump’s brother and not being like him.”

Robert had no biological children of his own, but raised the son of his first wife, Blaine Trump, Christopher Hollister Trump-Retchin. In addition to Donald, he is survived by his second wife, Ann Marie Pallan, and his sisters, Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau.

