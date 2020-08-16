Wedding alert? Tyra Banks sparks engagement rumors with new ring

Tyra Banks was spotted wearing a brand new ring on her left finger, as she was leaving her upcoming theme park ModelLand in Santa Monica with her Canadian boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin. Rumors of her engagement started over the weekend when the model was photographed with the massive diamond.

The 46-year-old model turned entrepreneur, and the Canadian businessman wore matching incognito outfits, including dark sweatshirts and face masks. The couple reportedly started dating last autumn in New York, as they were seen having a romantic dinner together at Upper East Side hotspot Hutong.

Representatives for the former presenter and judge of America‘s Next Top Model have yet to comment on the recent rumors, which have emerged after being revealed her participation as the new host of Dancing With The Stars.

The couple has been spotted numerous times in Los Angeles, occasionally with Tyra’s son, York. Banks and Bélanger-Martin reportedly moved in together back in November 2019.

Fans of the legendary model have been waiting for a new opening date of the long awaited project ModelLand, however there hasn’t been a recent update amidst the current coronavirus pandemic.

The launch date for the 21,000-square-foot multi-level California theme park located in Santa Monica, described as “a place to live the ultimate modeling fantasy” was postponed back in May following the CDC recommendations mandated by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Banks recently talked to her fans on social media about being part of ABC’s popular show Dancing With The Stars as the new host and executive producer, stating there will be a lot of “smizing” and adding she would be taking it “to the next level”.