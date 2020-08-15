Halle Berry recreates iconic 007 bikini beach walk at 54

The name’s Berry… Halle Berry … and she’s back in action! Halle continued her fabulous 54th birthday parade on social media with a tribute to her stint in the 2002 film Die Another Day. Donning a stunning cut-out black bikini and sleek shades, the actress recreated her iconic slow-mo beach walk from the Bond film in her own way. “Leo Season in full effect,” she captioned, adding the hashtag: “#BirthdayWeekendVibin.”

Scroll to watch!

©@halleberry Halle Berry is an ageless wonder

Halle’s sun-kissed locks blow in the wind as waves crash behind her. She works the sand like a runway, with her power prowl every bit as alluring - if not more so - as it was in the 007 blockbuster nearly 18 years prior. Celebrity friends and fans alike were yet again in awe of her stunning physique. Lenny Kravitz said it all with: “Miss Berry, Miss Berry, Miss Berry!”

Merely a day prior, the Oscar-winner proved age is just a number with a flirty photo of her riding a longboard in nothing but a tee and bikini bottom. “54....life just gets better and better!” she wrote. “Get out of here! This pic made my day,” Reese Witherspoon replied, embodying all of us. “HBD!!” Her comments section was like an awards show, with Octavia Spencer, Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington , Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Campbell, Janelle Monáe, Mindy Kaling, Mario Lopez and more dropping in.