Miley Cyrus lied to Liam Hemsworth about losing her virginity

Even superstars like Miley Cyrus have felt pressure to put-on a “cooler” front. The 27-year-old singer recently had a candid conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast, discussing when she first went “all the way” and why she lied about it. “I was 16. It wasn‘t Nick Jonas,” she prefaced, ”but I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.” The latter instantly gave away the mystery man’s identity. Her on-again-off-again Liam Hemsworth .

©GettyImages Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

The Disney Channel darling openly referred to her ex, whom she met on the set of The Last Song. This is the only time she’s publicly acknowledged that he was her first. However, while with him she said otherwise. “I lied and said that he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser,“ she revealed.

“He said, ‘Oh, who have you had sex with,’ and I couldn’t think of anyone,” she continued, “so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before.” Of course, lies are like boomerangs - they always come back.

Liam’s “friend ended up marrying him and then it was like, ‘Oh now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with?’“ she said. ”So then when I was like 24 I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years.”

Miley and Liam first got engaged in 2012 and then split for several years. The pair rekindled their romance in 2016 and officially said “I do” in 2018. Sadly, they split less than a year later. Most recently, the Wrecking Ball singer has been linked with Cody Simpson, but it’s been reported that they split weeks ago.

Providing further insight into her romantic life, she said: “I usually end up complaining that they‘re boring, but that’s what I need. I need boring. I need an anchor. I need a weight.”