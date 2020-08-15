JLo and A-Rod make cooking dinner look like a party

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez know how to spice things up in the kitchen. The power pair cooked up a storm in their NYC pad this week and thanks to social media-obsessed A-Rod, we got a sweet peek. “This is how we cook in our kitchen,” he captioned a video of his love frying up some meat. “Hey! Dinner time,” Alex shouted while filming. JLo danced around in a salsa style, before going back and stirring the sizzling food, and honestly we wish we were there.
We weren’t the only ones vying for some J-Rod cuisine. “What time’s dinner!?” the duo’s business partner friend Lisa Peier asked in the comments. “8pm ~ come Lisa. We miss you,” Alex replied. Tommy Mottola quipped that he wanted a “doggy bag,” to which his former baller friend said: “you got it!”
The 51-year-old superstar served up a side of toned abs in her casual cooking ensemble. Slipping into “stay safe at home” style, Jen donned sweatpants and a sparkly crop top. She pulled her hair up into a top bun, flaunting her signature hoop earrings and a makeup free face as she danced away.
We've been seeing lots of down-to-earth and barefaced selfies of Jennifer as of late, since no one is really stepping out. Last weekend she shared an early morning video from her NYC balcony, saying she "woke up this morning feeling extra grateful and excited!"