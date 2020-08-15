JLo and A-Rod make cooking dinner look like a party

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez know how to spice things up in the kitchen. The power pair cooked up a storm in their NYC pad this week and thanks to social media-obsessed A-Rod, we got a sweet peek. “This is how we cook in our kitchen,” he captioned a video of his love frying up some meat. “Hey! Dinner time,” Alex shouted while filming. JLo danced around in a salsa style, before going back and stirring the sizzling food, and honestly we wish we were there.

Scroll to watch the video!

©@arod Jennifer Lopez’s cooking dance!

We weren’t the only ones vying for some J-Rod cuisine. “What time’s dinner!?” the duo’s business partner friend Lisa Peier asked in the comments. “8pm ~ come Lisa. We miss you,” Alex replied. Tommy Mottola quipped that he wanted a “doggy bag,” to which his former baller friend said: “you got it!”

The 51-year-old superstar served up a side of toned abs in her casual cooking ensemble. Slipping into “stay safe at home” style, Jen donned sweatpants and a sparkly crop top. She pulled her hair up into a top bun, flaunting her signature hoop earrings and a makeup free face as she danced away.