Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening

The groundbreaking Broadway musical based on Princess Diana’s life called “Diana: A New Musical” was forced to shut down right before opening night. The show was set to debut March 31st but was postponed to May 25, 2021, due to COVID-19. According to the production’s website, it is “the true musical story about a woman who chose to be fearless and as a result, became timeless.”

“This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known. Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stood up for her family, her country, and herself. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals and she created a legacy that will endure forever.” But fans won’t have to buy tickets to watch the musical- it has just been announced that the stage production will be streamed on Netflix before it hits Broadway!

It is making history as the first-ever Broadway production to premiere on television before it debuts on stage. The musical will be filmed in New York without an audience at the Longacre Theatre. Netflix has yet to release an exact premiere date but it is set for early 2021. Although this is not the first musical surrounding Princess Diana’s life, it is expected to be a lot more successful than the last one. In 2019 the theatre company La Jolla Playhouse attempted to put up a similar performance about her life when she was married to Prince Charles but it was bombarded with negative reviews. According to editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, “it [was] in such bad taste that it‘s best ignored.” Thankfully the upcoming musical has all-star people on their team.

The musical is directed by Tony award-winning director Christopher Ashley. It was also written by Tony Award winner writers Joe DiPietro and David Bryan. Broadway actress and Wicked star Jeanna De Waal will be playing the legendary princess. Other royals we can expect to be portrayed on stage are Prince Charles played by Roe Hartrampf, Camilla Parker Bowles played by Erin Davie, and Queen Elizabeth who will be played by Judy Kaye. Fans interested in learning more about

Diana’s life can check out the musical’s website. The website has a page dedicated to an interactive timeline of her life filled with major events. Princess Diana has been the focal point of several documentaries including “Diana, In Her Own Words” which is available on Netflix. Fans are also excited for her character to finally make a debut on Netflix’s hit show “The Crown.” Princess Diana died in a fatal car accident at just 36 years old on August 13, 1997. There are still several rumors and conspiracies surrounding her mysterious death.