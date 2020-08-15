On her birthday, Halle Berry shows the world she is the hottest 54-year-old on the planet

Halle Berry showed the world today that she is aging like a fine wine. The Oscar award-winning actress is celebrating her 54th birthday and proving age ain’t nothing but a number! Berry uploaded a sexy photo on her Instagram wearing a T-shirt and bikini bottoms while riding a longboard barefoot captioned “54....life just gets better and better! 🌈✨”

Berry seems to be aging backward and shared her skin routine on her IGTV, lucky for us its only 4 steps. Cleanse, massage, exfoliate, and moisturize twice a day. If that’s all it takes to look like Berry when your 54 we should all give it a try. Berry usually uses the IGTV platform to share fitness tips with her personal trainer, the episodes are called #fitnessfriday. Unlike many of us who slacked off on our workouts during quarantine, Berry has been staying active. And she has a body to prove it. Last week she posted a bikini picture on the beach showing off her curves and a toned tummy.

Along with shredding the town, Berry appears to be going on a road trip to celebrate. She posted a video on her Instagram story driving through what looks like the desert with stickers that say “HAPPY B-DAY TO ME” and “WHAT AM I DOING HERE?” Berry appears to be in the passenger seat but no clues yet on who she’s traveling with. Maybe a new love?

The mom of 2 has been single since her divorce from Olivier Martinez in 2016. Prior to Martinez, she was with model Gabriel Aubry and they had her first child named Nahla together. Berry briefly dated Alex Da Kid in 2017 but has stayed single since. In April Berry did an Instagram live with Lena Waithe and explained “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, now I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spend time with me.” She might have changed her mind though because last month she had fans wondering if she had a new boo after posting a photo with her foot and a mystery man’s hairy leg captioned “sunday, funday❤️ ” Her comments were filled with fans trying to figure out what the photo meant and spreading rumors like the legs belonged to her married trainer.