Victoria Beckham reacts to husband David Beckham singing along to the Spice Girls

What did David Beckham want, what did he really, really want? Well, according to his wife Victoria Beckham , to be a part of the Spice Girls. On Friday, the former girl band member shared her hilarious reaction to her husband’s recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden . During the funny sketch, the soccer star and James Corden attended a spin class. After the warm-up, the TV host took over the class and put on the Spice Girls’ hit 1996 song Wannabe, prompting David to sing along at certain points.

Alongside a clip of the sketch, Victoria wrote, “Loved watching @davidbeckham on the #latelateshow last night! He did always want to be in the band 😂😂😂 @latelateshow @j_corden.” The official Spice Girls account also shared their seal of approval commenting on the fashion designer’s post with a peace sign and red heart emoji.

Back in February, the Inter Miami CF owner opened up to Jimmy Fallon about who his favorite Spice Girl was…hint he married her! “I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team at the time, but we all had our favorite Spice Girl,” he shared. “[Victoria] was obviously my favorite. It might be a bit awkward if she wasn’t.”