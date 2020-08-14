Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split After Less Than a Year Together and Prior to Her Upcoming Album Release

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have officially ended their relationship, according to TMZ. It was reported from sources close to Cyrus and Simpson that the couple called it quits a few weeks ago but it is still unknown was caused the breakup. Supposedly, it was Cody who called for the couple to go their separate ways, according to E! Online.
While dropping hints for a new single on her Instagram page, people are speculating that Cyrus also teased her breakup in the captions of some of the photos for her new song. One photo, in particular, was captioned by the pop star, “I was born to run. I don’t belong to anyone…”
The 27-year-old singer and the 23-year-old Aussie have been quarantining together for the last few months, splitting their time between California and Nashville, according to E! Online. “They are both low-key and enjoy doing simple things like hanging out at home, watching movies, and cooking,” a source told E! Online.
The couple only dated for less than a year. Rumors about their romance started after Cyrus and reality star, Kaitlynn Carter called it quits, back in October 2019. Prior to that, Cyrus was married to actor Liam Hemsworth before they split in August 2019.
Cyrus and Simpson first met back in 2012 and remained friends throughout the years. Just two months ago, a source close to the pair told E! News that the couple was “doing great together.” So it certainly came as a surprise that the two suddenly broke up, especially for how much they seemed to adore one another.
“We keep each other in a good place,” Simpson said in an interview during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show back in October. ”That‘s what’s really healthy about it and I think that’s the first time I’ve had that in a relationship. We’re very, very much on the same page,” he said.
Despite the breakup, Cyrus seems to be in a good place, focusing on the release of her upcoming album. The first single from her album, “She Is Miley Cyrus” was released on Friday, titled “Midnight Sky.”