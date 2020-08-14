Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez buy $40 million home on Miami’s Star Island: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly purchased a new house together. Sources told TMZ that the Hollywood stars are the proud owners of a $40 million waterfront estate located in Miami’s exclusive Star Island community. According to the Realtor.com listing, the property sits on a 40,000-square foot lot with access to the Atlantic Ocean. The home features 10 bedrooms, 10-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, an industrial-style chef’s kitchen, library/den, and wine room, while outdoors there is a pool, jacuzzi, cabana bath, covered bar, and private dock.

©Getty Images Jennifer and Alex have reportedly purchased a multi-million dollar estate on Star Island

The mansion also offers stunning views of Miami’s skyline. It’s unclear if the power couple and their brood—Emme, 12, Max, 12, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12—will be moving into the residence, or if it’s an investment property.

The retired baseball star has a home in Miami’s Coral Gables neighborhood. It was reported in July that the engaged pair had listed a Malibu property, which they purchased in 2019 from actor Jeremy Piven. J.Lo and A-Rod had hired Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines to help redesign the three-level home. Per Variety, Jennifer bought a $1.4 million single-story home in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood last month.