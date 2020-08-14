Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez buy $40 million home on Miami’s Star Island: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly purchased a new house together. Sources told TMZ that the Hollywood stars are the proud owners of a $40 million waterfront estate located in Miami’s exclusive Star Island community. According to the Realtor.com listing, the property sits on a 40,000-square foot lot with access to the Atlantic Ocean. The home features 10 bedrooms, 10-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, an industrial-style chef’s kitchen, library/den, and wine room, while outdoors there is a pool, jacuzzi, cabana bath, covered bar, and private dock.
The mansion also offers stunning views of Miami’s skyline. It’s unclear if the power couple and their brood—Emme, 12, Max, 12, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12—will be moving into the residence, or if it’s an investment property.
The retired baseball star has a home in Miami’s Coral Gables neighborhood. It was reported in July that the engaged pair had listed a Malibu property, which they purchased in 2019 from actor Jeremy Piven. J.Lo and A-Rod had hired Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines to help redesign the three-level home. Per Variety, Jennifer bought a $1.4 million single-story home in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood last month.
The real estate lovers were reportedly set to tie the knot this summer, but their wedding was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out,” Jennifer said on the Today show in May. “After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year, but everything [is] kind of on hold right now.”
The Hustlers star added, “I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan, and so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.”