Chrissy Teigen Reveals Pregnancy In John Legend’s New Music Video

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are adding a new addition to their family!

John Legend released the video for his song, “Wild” featuring Gary Clark Jr. on Thursday, which starred both him and his beautiful wife, Chrissy Teigen. The whole video was a tribute to their marriage, showing footage featuring some cuddles on the beach, riding in a car with the top down, and of course, some serious PDA.

It wasn‘t exactly a surprise that Chrissy was starring alongside John in his video--she had been teasing the video’s release for a while over on her Twitter page--but the big bombshell they revealed at the end of the visual shocked even the biggest of fans.

Looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting baby #3! 🥰 Here's the shot from John's new music video "Wild" featuring feat. Gary Clark Jr. pic.twitter.com/zQqdzlz7qD — The FOUR23 (@Thefour23YT) August 13, 2020



As the music video starts to come to a close, we see a shot of John‘s arms wrapped around Chrissy, who has her hand holding her stomach. This quick scene is when we see the tiny bump Teigen is rocking, revealing that the ’Cravings’ author is actually pregnant! After the shocking reveal, the video quickly changes to a shot of the couple kissing and celebrating how happy they are to expand their beautiful family.

Chrissy gave fans a few hours to see the video for themselves before blatantly confirming the news. After “Wild” was released and she started to receive messages from fans about her pregnancy, the model sent out a Tweet that only included one emoji.

🥰 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020

Later that night is when Teigen finally talked about the news, posting a video showing off her baby bump in all it‘s glory. In the video, she says, “Look at this third baby s**t...What? Oh my God” implying that even she, herself, is surprised to be pregnant with a third child.

Unplanned or not, one reason fans are so excited for Chrissy to be pregnant again is because the couple notoriously struggled with infertility for the first few years of their marriage. For their second child, Miles, Chrissy ended up undergoing IVF treatments after struggling to get pregnant prior to the birth of their first, Luna.