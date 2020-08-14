J Balvin opens up about his COVID-19 battle: ‘I got it bad’

J Balvin is on the mend after contracting the novel coronavirus. The Colombian performer opened up about his health in a video message while accepting an award for his Rojo music video during the Premios Juventud 2020 on Thursday. “At this moment, I‘m just getting better from COVID-19,” he shared in Spanish. “These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it but I got it and I got it bad.”

The 35-year-old Mi Gente singer implored his fans to take the pandemic seriously. “My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous,” he said.

Balvin was originally slated to perform at the show, which celebrates the hottest artists in Latin music, pop culture, digital media, fashion, TV and social media. The Premios Juventud 2020 marked the first live awards show amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony aired live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Aug. 13.

Celebremos los 25 años del legado musical que nos dejó #Selena. ❤️️ #PremiosJuventud pic.twitter.com/XZJN5nBrJy — Premios Juventud (@PremiosJuventud) August 14, 2020

Attendees included Pitbull , Ally Brooke, Ozuna, and Karol G , who revealed in July that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old singer hit the stage at the awards show to perform her new single Ay, DiOs Mío for the first time live. Karol also introduced a special tribute to the late Selena Quintanilla. “She changed the world with music, with an immense talent and with her undeniable identity as a Latina. She became a star that dazzled her fans, that constantly inspires and that always shines,” Karol said. “She is our queen, the one and only Selena.”