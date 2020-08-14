10 Celebrities whose love for cats may surprise you

Ed Sheeran

When Ed Sheeran isn’t writing sweet love songs he’s taking adorable photos of his cats! Sheeran has an Instagram account for his two cats Calippo & Dorito and you can follow them @thewibbles. They currently have over 320 thousand followers.

Jason Mraz

The “I’m Yours” singer not only loves his cats but makes music with them! He has several posts on his Instagram about writing songs with his cat and recently uploaded one captioned “mews” a clever play on the word “muse.”

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is known for a lot of things, like her cooking and that one time she went to prison but she is also a cat lady! Stewart posted about her cats during quarantine on Instagram and how her cats were adjusting saying “There are people all over the place, namely me and Ryan, who usually are not here all the time. I am being followed. Cajoled. Bothered. Meowed at. Swatted at!! Oh my! All I can say is sorry.”