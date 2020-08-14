Watch Chesca, Pitbull and Frankie Valli’s premier of ‘Te Quiero Baby’

Chesca is here with a new single, ‘Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby)’ which also features Pitbull and the legend, Frankie Valli. The song is a new Spanish language version/interpolation of the iconic hit ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, an international hit song recorded by Frankie Valli in 1967.
Chesca shared some insights and behind the scenes footage with HOLA! This is part of the Q & A that we had with her.
HOLA!: What was it like working on an iconic song with an iconic artist like Pitbull?
Chesca: Literally a dream come true. I’ve been a fan of Armando for over 7 years and always told myself I would do songs with him. Four years ago I had the opportunity to work with DjChino, Jorgie and Pitbull’s camp and little by little I showed him my work ethic and passion for music until I could get him to do a song with me. And finally one day after an amazing meeting he gave me my first collaboration that led us to perform together at the 2020 Premios lo Nuestro show along Lil John and the legendary John Travolta.
HOLA!: Why did you choose this song?
Chesca: Considering the state of the world I wanted to release a song that can bring joy and smiles to people, a song that can make them dance and know that everything will be ok. I also love interpolating old songs I grew up listening to and ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ By Frankie Valli has always been one of my favorites. DjChino brought up the idea of interpolating the song and I was like omg yesss in Spanish ! And the song was born.
HOLA!: Was Mr. Valli part of the process? Were you able to spend time with him during the project?
Chesca: Unfortunately, no. But I can’t wait to meet him. He is one of my music influences.
HOLA!: Any other projects with this song? Livestream performances or any surprises ahead?
Chesca: Soooo many surprises on the way ! Stay tuned!
In the meantime, don’t miss this amazing song and the behind the scenes below:
Chesca currently has over 12 million channel views on YouTube, 150K monthly listeners on Spotify, and 160K followers on Instagram. Pitbull has over 23 million monthly listeners on Spotify, over 9 billion views on YouTube, and 8 million Instagram followers. A sample of Frankie Valli’s ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ has recently surged in popularity on TikTok and ‘Te Quiero Baby’ will surely help people recognize the catchy tune.
More About Chesca
Chesca was born and raised in Puerto Rico and grew up around a very musically driven family. She released her first Spanish single, ‘Azucar’ in October 2018 - an urban pop record with the combination of Reggaeton and Latin sounds produced by Grammy-winning producer Jimmy Joker and written by Grammy winners AJ Janussi, Bilal The Chef, I AM Chino and Jorge Gomez. This song, along with her music video, made a mark in the industry generating over 4m views as an independent release. The song was placed on a scene for the movie “What Men Want” and made it to the Top 10 Radio Airplay Charts in Puerto Rico.
In 2020, Chesca was featured on the #1 Hit on Latin radio airplay ‘Subelo’ (Further Up) with Static & Ben El and Pitbull. Her debut single, ‘Deja De Hablar’, signed under Saban Music Group (SMG) featured top Latin urban artist- Jon Z. In May 2020- Chesca dropped ‘Hijo De Uff’, which features mega influencer and artist Sebas.