Watch Chesca, Pitbull and Frankie Valli’s premier of ‘Te Quiero Baby’

Chesca is here with a new single, ‘Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby)’ which also features Pitbull and the legend, Frankie Valli. The song is a new Spanish language version/interpolation of the iconic hit ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, an international hit song recorded by Frankie Valli in 1967.

Chesca shared some insights and behind the scenes footage with HOLA! This is part of the Q & A that we had with her.

HOLA!: What was it like working on an iconic song with an iconic artist like Pitbull?

Chesca: Literally a dream come true. I’ve been a fan of Armando for over 7 years and always told myself I would do songs with him. Four years ago I had the opportunity to work with DjChino, Jorgie and Pitbull’s camp and little by little I showed him my work ethic and passion for music until I could get him to do a song with me. And finally one day after an amazing meeting he gave me my first collaboration that led us to perform together at the 2020 Premios lo Nuestro show along Lil John and the legendary John Travolta.

HOLA!: Why did you choose this song?

Chesca: Considering the state of the world I wanted to release a song that can bring joy and smiles to people, a song that can make them dance and know that everything will be ok. I also love interpolating old songs I grew up listening to and ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ By Frankie Valli has always been one of my favorites. DjChino brought up the idea of interpolating the song and I was like omg yesss in Spanish ! And the song was born.

HOLA!: Was Mr. Valli part of the process? Were you able to spend time with him during the project?

Chesca: Unfortunately, no. But I can’t wait to meet him. He is one of my music influences.

HOLA!: Any other projects with this song? Livestream performances or any surprises ahead?

Chesca: Soooo many surprises on the way ! Stay tuned!

In the meantime, don’t miss this amazing song and the behind the scenes below:

Loading the player...

Chesca currently has over 12 million channel views on YouTube, 150K monthly listeners on Spotify, and 160K followers on Instagram. Pitbull has over 23 million monthly listeners on Spotify, over 9 billion views on YouTube, and 8 million Instagram followers. A sample of Frankie Valli’s ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ has recently surged in popularity on TikTok and ‘Te Quiero Baby’ will surely help people recognize the catchy tune.