Premios Juventud 2020 winners: See full list

The 17th edition of Premios Juventud ended successfully! Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the youngest night of the summer celebrated Latinx talent in a historic ceremony. From the Regional Mexican singer of the year to the music producer you might know just by shout-out, celebrities, and content creators competed for the statuettes that were divided into 28 categories.

Find below the complete list of the 2020 Premios Juventud winners by category:

Producer you know by Shout-Out (When an artist shouts out the producer‘s name)

Chris Jedi & Gaby Music

The New Generation - Female (New female artist that make us dance)

Cazzu

The New Generation - Male (New male artist that make us dance)

Lunay

The New Regional Mexican Generation (NewRegional Mexican Artist)

Natanael Cano

Spicy Regional Songs (Regional Mexican songs with “spicy” lyrics)

‘Amor tumbado’ - Natanael Cano

The Traffic Jam (Songs you listen to while stuck in traffic)

‘China’ - Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin

Can‘t Get Enough Of This Song (Songs you can’t stop singing)

‘Tusa’ - Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj

The Perfect Mix (Best collaboration song)

‘China’ - Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin

The Quarantine (Songs born during quarantine)

‘En casita’ - Bad Bunny ft. Gabriela

OMG Collaboration (Unexpected collaborations)

Natanael Cano & Bad Bunny – ‘Soy el diablo (remix)’

And Featuring… (The artist that everyone wants to sing with)

J Balvin

Can‘t Get Enough (Artist that I follow on social media that I always want to see)

Bad Bunny

Together They Fire Up My Feed (Couple or friends that appear on each others‘ feeds)

Karol G y Anuel AA

Scroll Stopper (Artists that haunt us from scrolling just to see their posts)

Bad Bunny

#Pet Goals (Artists that post with their pets)

Karol G y Anuel AA con Goku

#Stay Home Concert (Best at-home concert)

Sech – ‘#YouTubeAndChill concert’

Breaking the Internet (Artists that post pictures that break the internet)

Lunay

Triple Threat (Influencer that does it all and dominates at least 3 areas: Social Media platforms, television, film or music)

Juanpa Zurita

Name a Better Duo (Friends, siblings or couples that frequently create content together)

Juanpa Zurita & Mario Ruiz

Best LOL Award (Funny content creators)

Louie Castro

Influencer With A Cause (Influencers who use their platforms for a good cause)

Canelo Álvarez

High Fashion (Always dressed “High Fashion” for Red Carpet Events)

Bad Bunny

Trendsetter (Setting Fashion Trends)

Bad Bunny

Sneakerhead (Loves sneakers more than anything)

Bad Bunny

Hair Obsessed (Has the trendiest hairstyles)

J Balvin

Nailed It (Has the best “Manicure”)

Bad Bunny

This Choreo Is On Fire (Best dance choreography in a music video)

‘Que tire pa‘ ’lante’ - Daddy Yankee

Video With A Purpose (Video with best social messaging)

‘Rojo’ - J Balvin