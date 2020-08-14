Britney Spears revealed to her fans she only went out clubbing twice during her residency in Las Vegas

Britney Spears revealed to her fans she only went out clubbing twice during her four years living in Las Vegas in a new Instagram Live Q&A, when she was asked about the last party she attended she said “it was three or four years ago in a club called XS”

The famous performer had a successful concert residency in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from 2013 to 2017, and won the best of Las Vegas award in 2015 and 2017, earning approximately $138 million dollars and headlining 250 shows.

The 38-year-old singer shared more questions with her fans, revealing her favorite perfume is Tom Ford, despite having released 28 self-titled fragrances, and had time to talk about religion, her favorite meal from McDonald’s and how she likes shopping at Nordstrom.

Britney is currently fighting a legal battle over her 12-year permanent conservatorship against her father Jamie and various attorneys, with her Dad having power over her financial affairs and overseeing her personal life. The next court hearing will be held on August 22.

Fans of the ‘Mood Ring’ singer have started the Free Britney Movement, protesting in Los Angeles during her last conservatorship hearing, and gaining momentum on social media campaigning against the legal order.

Spears continues to be active on social media and is constantly showing her new outfits, answering questions from her fans, and sharing moments with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. Britney will be celebrating the 15th and 14th birthdays of her sons Sean and Jayden in September with ex-husband Kevin Federline.