Ricky Martin talks about his musical project and his newly found anxiety

Ricky Martin talks about his new musical project and how he’s suffered from newly found anxiety amidst the coronavirus pandemic, defining it as “A new monster” and adding, “I have seen things, I have lived, but this is a new level”. The Puerto Rican performer continues to be in quarantine with his husband Jwan Yosef, his four children and his mother.

Martin described being riddled with anxiety at the thought of not being able to perform again, but was able to channel his emotions and produced two surprised EPs during lockdown “I spent two weeks with a poker face so my family wouldn’t be affected, but finally I was able to raise my head” stating, “something good has to come out of this”

The first EP released in May was called ‘Pausa’ which the singer described as an introspective record, featuring A-list collaborations with Sting, Carla Morrison, Pedro Capó, Bad Bunny and Residente. A second release named ‘Play’ is set to be released in September, and It’s described as more upbeat.

The songs were recorded worldwide in Paris, London, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and produced by his team in New York and Miami. There has been a lot of curiosity surrounding the release of the second record, which includes flamenco-style vocals and Ricky’s distinctive sound.

The ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer says music has been his best medicine and gave some words of encouragement to his fans by saying “Many people are alone, many people are suffering. We are all living an overwhelming uncertainty, everyone. It‘s OK not to feel OK and seek help”