Premios Juventud 2020: live updates, performances, awards and honorees

Premios Juventud brought entertainment to everyone‘s household despite the quarantine. Dubbed as the youngest night of the summer, Univision kicked off the two parts ceremony with PJ Takeover. Hosted live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida by Dominican singer and rapper Amara La Negra, Nuestra Belleza Latina 2018 Migbelis Castellanos and Primer Impacto host Jomari Goyso, Premios Juventud 2020 makes history by being the first award ceremony celebrated during a pandemic.

To follow the CDC safety measures, both PJ Takeover and Premios Juventud decided to have a virtual audience and keep all the guests and hosts six feet apart.

During the takeover ceremony, Kimberly Guerra was recognized as the first “Agente de Cambio” of the night. Guerra dedicated her award to the LGBTQ community, to immigrants and the Black and Latinx community.

Kendo Kaponi took the stage to sing “Resistencia,” a reflective song about the COVID-19 pandemic, life battles, and dead; while Regional Mexican singer Neto Bernal dedicated his song ”Si Quieres” to all the healthcare workers.

Sebastián Yatra and Mau y Ricky presented the first award of the night to Natanael Cano for his song “Amor Tumbado” in the category Spicy Regional Songs (Regional Mexican songs with “spicy” lyrics).

To the rhythm of “One World, One Prayer,” Camilo, Pedro Capó, Farruko, Kany García, and Skip Marley officially started Premios Juventud 2020. Pitbull aka Mr. Worldwide aka Mr. 305, brought the fire with his hit song ”I Believe That We Will Win.”

The second award of the night went to Karol G for her song “Tusa” featuring Nicky Minaj. The Colombian received the statuette from the hands of Reggaetón icon Ivy Queen and Dembow interpreter El Alfa. Karol G thanked her fans for voting and making her hit the winner of the category Can‘t Get Enough Of This Song (Songs you can’t stop singing).

Wearing all red Natti Natasha performed “Que Mal Te Fue” and Camilo brought romanticism to the stage with his single ”Favorito.”

Cristian Castro surprised his fans with a medley of his hits “Cuando Vuelva la Vida,” ”Lloviendo Estrellas,” ”Por Amarte Así” and ”Azul.”

The third Premios Juventud was awarded to J Balvin for “Rojo” in the category Video With A Purpose (Video with best social messaging). J Balvin couldn‘t attend the ceremony and revealed he is recovering from coronavirus.