Jimmy Kimmel Comes to Dua Lipa’s defense after a troll tells her “women still aren’t funny”

Hosting a late-night show 5 days a week is a big commitment, which is why Jimmy Kimmel often brings in some of his famous friends to fill in for him. The latest celeb to take over his ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ hosting duties was Dua Lipa , who took the stage for the first time on Monday, August 10. While the singer has performed in front of hundreds of thousands of people on stages all across the world, she‘s used to performing in a different way--so getting in front of the camera to deliver a monologue isn’t exactly her forte.

During the opening monologue, Dua cracked jokes about current events, interviewed some elderly people who clearly had no idea who she was, and while she was showing off her own collection of 17 tattoos, she ended by letting the world know that she got a huge back tattoo of Guillermo’s (Jimmy Kimmel’s trusty sidekick) face. He returned the favor by dancing around in a bodysuit with the name of her track, “Physical” written all over it.

While Lipa‘s guest hosting gig got a lot of rave reviews from fans of Dua and Jimmy Kimmel alike, there’s always going to be a few people who make their negative opinion known.

When the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Instagram account posted the video of Dua Lipa’s monologue, one critic commented, “women still aren’t funny.” Kimmel fired back quickly in Dua’s defense, replying to the hater by saying, ”maybe if one talks to you someday you’ll change your mind.”

It‘s those kinds of quick comebacks that make Jimmy Kimmel the right man for the job--plus, it’s great to see him defending a friend from useless online trolls. Serving as even more proof that women are, in fact, funny, the guest host of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ the very next night after Lipa was Sarah Cooper, who just announced this week that she’s getting her own Netflix comedy special.

Other recent guest hosts of the late-night talk show include Rob Lowe, Sean Hayes, George Lopez, Nikki Glaser, Joel McHale, Sebastian Maniscalco, Whitney Cummings, Billy Eichner, Iliza Schlesinger, and Anthony Anderson. With all of his famous friends filling in for him, it‘s been almost two months since Kimmel has hosted the show himself. Still, he’s keeping himself busy by making sure his fans don’t disrespect any of the guest hosts.