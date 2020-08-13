Ryan Reynolds’s new streaming service only offers one of his movies to watch

Ryan Reynolds never fails to keep his name relevant in the news. Whether the 43-year-old actor is Tweeting something funny, posting a picture of him and his wife Blake Lively with a humorous caption, or starring in an action film, the guy is always keeping everyone on their toes.

His latest venture is nothing short of funny. Lately, it seems that everyone wants to launch a streaming service and be the next Netflix, especially during these unforeseen times where more people might find themselves home on their couches watching shows and movies from their living room. The Deadpool star seems to want in on the streaming service business too.

Every tech company needs a streaming service. So… introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service! pic.twitter.com/lSMzeurKp8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2020

On Wednesday, the Green Lantern actor Tweeted about a new streaming service called Mint Mobile Plus. It the name sounds familiar, it’s because Reynolds purchased the wireless carrier, Mint Mobile in 2019, according to Cnet. “It‘s a bit unconventional which is why I like it,” Reynolds said in a statement in 2019. ”Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies. Yet Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying 65 dollars a month. I’m excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology.”

Assuming as a funny way to market the wireless service and drum business, Reynolds has started Mint Mobile Plus which is now a free streaming service, but the catch is that it only plays one movie. That one movie is the actor’s 2003 film, Foolproof.

Believe it or not, it’s not a hoax. Mint Mobile Plus exists and within a few short minutes, you can stream Reynolds’ 17-year-old film. Although the website looks like it has multiple titles to choose from, it’s really just the same movie but with different images of Reynolds and the title of the movie in varying fonts. Honestly, you have nothing to lose if you choose to sit back and watch a Reynolds film you may have never heard of before until now.