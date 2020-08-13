Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals Just How Happy Fatherhood Makes Him

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is already known for his sweet persona, but now that he‘s a father, things just got a million times cuter. The actor ended up taking some time off in 2015 and in 2017 when he welcomed both of his kids, and now, he‘s talking about how fatherhood is going during quarantine.

On Wednesday night, Gordon-Levitt virtually stopped by ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ where he talked to the fellow father about what it’s like having two little boys to take care of. “I felt lucky I got to take some time off. Now I have two boys and it‘s the best. It’s the best,” Joseph said about his ability to step away from acting while he adjusted to life as a dad.

When Fallon, who is a father of two girls, told the guest he “always saw him being a dad,” Gordon-Levitt replied, ”Thanks, man! That‘s one of the sweetest things you could say about a person.”

The actor went on to praise the late night host even more, letting Jimmy know that he‘s actually gotten a lot of inspiration from him in the fatherhood department.

“I saw you in that documentary about dads that Bryce Dallas Howard made. I‘ve been wanting to tell you this ever since I saw it,” Gordon-Levitt told Fallon. ”I saw it a few weeks ago and the question was, ’What is a dad?’ And you were like, ’A dad is...’ and you were looking for the right word, and you were like, ’a hero.’ I just about started crying when you said that, man. Thinking about that I’m someone’s dad now because I remember looking up to my dad in that exact same way. There’s not really a lot of other people that you can grab them and [mimes hugging], you know what I mean?”

Hearing the actor talk about fatherhood is a refreshing change, especially because he‘s kept that part of his life extremely private. He and his wife, Tasha McCauley, have never even shared the names or any photos of their two sons since they were born 5 and 3 years ago, respectively.

That decision to keep his children separate from his life in the spotlight is something Joseph talked about during an appearance on ‘Live! With Kelly and Michael’ back in 2015, right after he welcomed his first son. It all comes down to wanting his children to have the ability to make that decision for themselves when the time comes.

“My son, he’s just a baby, you know?“ he said at the time. ”He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself.”

Public or not, it’s obvious that nothing makes Joseph Gordon-Levitt happier than being a dad.