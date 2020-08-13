Eva Longoria’s son Santi covers her mouth when she sings because of THIS celeb

Eva Longoria ’s talents may appear boundless, but according to her she’s “not a singer.” Well, not publicly. Although we may not see her starring in a musical anytime soon, the 45-year-old mom loves to sing to her two-year-old son Santiago Enrique Bastón . Her favorite song to sing him is You Are My Sunshine. However, it seems a fellow celebrity may have “ruined” that for her. As the Latina powerhouse phoned into the The Dissenters podcast for an empowering interview, she had a lighthearted bone to pick with one of the star hosts right off the top.
“I have to tell you you‘ve ruined my son,” she said to Debra Messing, who hosts the Dear Media podcast with entrepreneur Mandana Dayani. “My song that I sing to my son is You Are My Sunshine and I’m not a singer. Debra comes over and belts out You Are My Sunshine in the most beautiful voice and my son just stares at Debra,” she said of the Will & Grace leading lady.
“Now I try to sing it and just he puts his hand on my mouth,” she jokingly added. “He‘s like, ‘No, no, no, no. Please don’t sing that song.’ Where’s the red head?” Debra’s response? “I’m a baby whisper.” From there she complimented Eva on her never-ending list of accomplishments and led an important conversation about the state of the world.
Eva then discussed how she became one of the most vocal voices for the Latinx community around the world, her various non-profit foundations and, of course, upcoming film projects. She also addressed the critical importance of the Latinx vote and how it’s the best way to stand up and use your voice. Listen to the full interview here!