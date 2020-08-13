Alicia Keys is Collaborating with e.l.f. Cosmetics to Launch a New Vegan and Cruelty-Free Beauty Line

Alicia Keys is the epitome of a natural beauty. In recent years, Keys has made it known that she goes makeup-free almost any chance she gets, whether it be to run errands, or on the red carpet. Keys has been vocal about how a bare face makes her feel. “It’s the strongest, most empowered, most free, and most honestly beautiful that I have ever felt,“ she said in Lena Dunham’s newsletter Lenny back in 2016.

It only seems fitting that the 39-year-old artist is teaming up with e.l.f Beauty to launch a new lifestyle brand, according to CNN. It is reported that e.l.f and Keys’ line of vegan and cruelty-free products are set to come out in 2021, according to The Beet.

The brand and Grammy-award winning singer have yet released which exact products will be part of the line. What we do know is that the line will have “an inclusive point of view and an “authentic voice that aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action,” said in a statement this week published by e.l.f.