Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola shares thoughts on ‘thirst trap’ photos of dad Mark Consuelos

Suffice to say Lola Consuelos doesn’t like all of her mom Kelly Ripa ’s Instagram posts. While talking about social media for People magazine’s inaugural Family Issue, the 19-year-old college student called her mom’s “belfie”—butt selfie—“ridiculous.” During the mother-daughter discussion, Kelly revealed the one thing she’s learned about social media from Lola is not to clap back at haters. “I thought you were going to say I shouldn’t post thirst trap pictures of your dad [ Mark Consuelos ],” the TV personality, 49, told her daughter. “That’s disgusting,” Lola replied. “I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still.”

©Instagram/WireImage Kelly Ripa’s daughter is not a fan of thirst trap photos of her father Mark Consuelos

“She unfollowed and blocked me. It’s okay. It’s fine,” Kelly added, while Lola noted, “I’m kidding. I would never.”

Not clapping back at haters isn't the only thing Lola has taught her mother. Kelly has learned “so much about being a modern-day woman” from her daughter. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared, “It really gives me hope — her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs. For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before.”

©Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly and Mark are looking forward to becoming empty nesters

Aside from Lola, Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17. The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, are admittedly looking forward to the day that they are empty nesters. “We had our kids so young — we’d only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage,” Kelly told People. “So when it comes to an empty nest, we’re looking forward to it, honestly.”

No kids around the house also means clothing is optional. “Rob Lowe says that once your kids leave, you pretty much never put clothes on ever again; you’re just naked all the time,” Mark said. “So there’s that too!”