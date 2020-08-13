Exclusive: Kylie Jenner is red hot as she is seen leaving a photoshoot

Kylie Jenner, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, was back to her usual routine as she was seen leaving a photoshoot in Los Angeles. Of course, all eyes have been on the 23 year-old business woman since she made her cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new ‘WAP‘ music video.

In the pictures Jenner looks casual but chick wearing a one-shoulder crop top paired with some cool red baggy leather pants by Bottega Veneta, which retail for nearly $4,000. Any takers? A bit pricey, but those pants look great.

©GrosbyGroup

Jenner accessorized her sporty inspired look with a coordinating soft leather bag with a chain strap, also by the Italian fashion house, and the classic: Nike Air Jordan sneakers. And to follow the rules, implemented by the state of California, she was wearing a black face mask.

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday last week and in a blink of an eye, Kylie Jenner went from the youngest Kardashian to a 23-year-old businesswoman.