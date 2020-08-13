Exclusive: Kylie Jenner is red hot as she is seen leaving a photoshoot

Kylie Jenner, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, was back to her usual routine as she was seen leaving a photoshoot in Los Angeles. Of course, all eyes have been on the 23 year-old business woman since she made her cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new ‘WAP‘ music video.
In the pictures Jenner looks casual but chick wearing a one-shoulder crop top paired with some cool red baggy leather pants by Bottega Veneta, which retail for nearly $4,000. Any takers? A bit pricey, but those pants look great.
Jenner accessorized her sporty inspired look with a coordinating soft leather bag with a chain strap, also by the Italian fashion house, and the classic: Nike Air Jordan sneakers. And to follow the rules, implemented by the state of California, she was wearing a black face mask.
The youngest Kardashian/Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday last week and in a blink of an eye, Kylie Jenner went from the youngest Kardashian to a 23-year-old businesswoman.
Instead of having a big party, Kylie had a laid back birthday with a plain but chic all-white birthday cake. Many celebrities posted on their Instagram celebrating Jenner’s birthday including Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne, and Yris Palmer. And of course, she is getting an outpouring of love from her family who has been sharing some hilarious throwback photos on the gram.