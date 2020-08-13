You guessed it! Jennifer Lopez Stuns Again... in World of Dance Finale Gown

Fans gasped when they saw Jennifer Lopez teased on Instagram her stunning look for NBC’s World of Dance finale on Wednesday, where she is the executive producer and one of three judges on the show. The 51-year-old performer shared several photos to her Instagram story showing off her bedazzled look.
The ornate ensemble consisted of a beautiful sequined shawl with wing-like sleeves over sheer black fabric, with a black body-hugging maxi skirt and heels underneath. JLO’s hair was pulled back in a low sleek bun, with diamond drop earrings, and bronzy makeup. In true Lopez fashion, the judge looked nothing short of amazing.
Just a few hours before the finale aired, JLO gave her 128 million Instagram followers a sneak peek behind the scenes of the show’s finale. Aside from a few pictures of what her and the other judges wore for the final episode of the season, Lopez also shared a photo of her wearing a robe in the makeup chair getting her glam done.
JLO didn’t stop there. She also took to Instagram to ask her fans to get in on the fun and recreate her finale look. Lopez shared a photo that broke down her stunning outfit so fans can learn exactly what it consisted of. The singer’s fans did not disappoint with their recreations. Between the hair, makeup, and almost identical ensembles, even JLO was blown away by how well fans replicated her look. One fan, Monika Chojdak has an entire Instagram page dedicated to recreating Lopez’s looks and Chojdak did an amazing job with her take on JLO’s finale outfit. Lopez proudly shared the fan recreations to her Instagram stories with the #WODOUTFITCHECK.