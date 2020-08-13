Kaia Geber shuts down Cara Delevinge dating rumors

Cara Delevingne is one of the world‘s hottest and most popular models on the planet. Not only can she walk the catwalk but her acting career has taken off. Today celebrations are in order as the divine Delevingne turns 28 years old! Along with her talent, there is another thing we can’t deny- Delevingnes love for similarly hot people. Delevingne has been linked to some of Hollywood’s hottest celebs including Michelle Rodriguez, Miley Cyrus, and Harry Styles. It’s even rumored that Delevingne turned down Leonardo Dicaprio.

It‘s hard to know what dating rumors about Delevingne are true but today we finally got confirmation about her relationship with Cindy Crawford’s daughter and model Kaia Gerber. Delevingne and Gerber sparked dating rumors in July when the couple was seen with their arms around each other and holding hands. The news came after both of the hot models became recently single. Delevingne’s relationship with “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson ended as well as Gerber’s brief romance with Pete Davidson. The three models were all friends before the breakup and they were all seen shopping together in March. Multiple sources reported to People that the couple broke up in April.

Even though rumors were swirling about the couple, Gerber wasn’t the only one that was being tied to Delevingne. Rumors even started circulating this week that she is dating Margaret Qualley after Delevigne posted photos of the two on social media. Delevingne and Qualley were also photographed in July kissing each other through their face masks. But it seems like today was the day the couple decided to shut down the rumors and let the world know who the real soulmates are.

©Kaia Gerber Instagram Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber Have Matching Tattoos Celebrating Being ‘Solemates’



Gerber posted a photo on her Instagram story with a picture of the two holding feet with their toes gently caressing each other with the words “happy birthday to my solemate @caradelevingne.” An hour later Gerber posted another photo of their feet showing it was more than just a punny caption. The two have real matching tattoos on the arch of their foot with the word “SOLEMATE.” Gerber made it crystal clear who the foot belonged to writing, “Happy birthday to my soulmate @caradelevingne.” Gerber also posted a photo of Delevingne wearing a sweater with her face on it and a photo of the two embraced with the words “best protest buddy.”