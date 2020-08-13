Dwayne Johnson has topped Forbes magazine’s highest paid actors list

For the second year running, the Rock is leading the prestigious list

Dwayne Johnson, the Hollywood actor formerly known as ‘The Rock’, has topped Forbes magazine’s highest paid actors list for the second year running, having made over $87.5 million dollars in the fiscal year ending June 2020.

The 48-year-old is the world’s highest-paid actor thanks to the forthcoming films ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Red Notice’. According to Forbes Magazine, the former wrestling star “can command more than $20 million per movie, thanks to a string of box office hits”

Johnson is also involved on small-screen projects including NBC’s competition show ‘The Titan Games’ and the upcoming TV series ‘Young Rock’, and has a very successful Under Armour line called Project Rock Collection, selling clothing, shoes and accessories.

Next on the list is Ryan Reynolds with $71.5 million, reportedly earning more than $20m for each of his most recent films, and Mark Wahlberg with $58 million, having a similar record in his last film ‘Spenser Confidential’.

Netflix has noticeably emerged as the leading employer, giving 6 of the 10 stars on the list a quarter of the $545 million made between them, in contrast with last year’s top 10 dominated by stars of the Marvel franchise.

Ben Affleck is ranked fourth on the Forbes list, earning approximately $55 million dollars, part of it from his deal with Netflix in ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’. Following him is Vin Diesel with an estimated $54 million thanks to Netflix’s series ‘Fast & Furious Spy Racers’.

Making up to the Top 10 are also Akshay Kumar, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan. Miranda, with $45.5 million coming from his exclusive deal with Disney Plus, and Sandler after signing a four-film deal with Netflix.

