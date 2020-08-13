Zac Efron is starting a new movie project for Disney+

Zac Efron is set to star in Disney’s Remake ‘Three Men and a Baby’, the 80’s classic comedy which starred Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg. The Hollywood star will presumably be playing the role of Guttenberg in the original 1987 box office hit.

The project is headed to streaming service Disney Plus instead of being released as a theatrical release, and will be produced by Gordon Gray who recently worked on Ben Affleck’s ‘The Way Back’, and written by up-and-coming screenwriter Will Reichel, however a director has yet to be found for the project.

The original movie, directed by the iconic star of ‘Star Trek’ Leonard Nimoy, was itself a remake of the French film ‘Trois Hommes Et Un Couffin’, the movie was a huge success, becoming the first live action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark, earning $167 million worldwide and spawning a sequel in 1993 called ‘Three Men and a Little Lady’, reuniting the original cast.

The film follows the adventures of three New York bachelors living together and taking in a baby left on their doorstep. It’s still unclear how the new story will differ from the original in Disney’s new platform. Additionally, no other cast members apart from Zac have been announced.

The ‘High School Musical’ alum returns to Disney since his breakout role as Troy Bolton in the successful franchise. The 32-year-old actor is also no stranger to boarding classic remakes, after starring in the 2017 adaptation of ‘Baywatch’ with co-star Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario.