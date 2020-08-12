Daddy Yankee keeps breaking records: 2 billion views for the seventh time!

Daddy Yankee continues demonstrating why he is the ‘Big Boss’ and the ‘King of Reggaetón’. For the seventh time in his career, the reggaeton pioneer and superstar has reached over 2 billion views on YouTube, and this time is for the music video of his song ‘Con Calma’ featuring Canadian musician and singer Snow.

Available on YouTube since January 23, 2019, ‘Con Calma’ has remained on the global popularity chart since its launch for six consecutive weeks. As if this weren‘t enough, Daddy Yankee is also the Latin artist with the most subscribers on YouTube. With over 30.6 million followers, it is estimated that at least 1.5 million users visit his channel per day.

Excited after breaking playlist records once again, the Puerto Rico native said in a press release that staying relevant in this music industry has been his goal since the beginning of his career. “To transcend different cultures singing in my language and representing it has been a core mission since the beginning of my career. There is no greater satisfaction than to continue building my legacy and continue to be relevant in the music industry,” he said.

Sandra Jiménez, leader of YouTube music associations in Latin America, joined the celebration and took the opportunity to congratulate the artist in this well-deserved achievement. “Congratulations, boss! It‘s amazing to see you breaking it on YouTube with ’Con Calma’ reaching 2 billion views and becoming the Latin artist with the most subscribers on our platform,” she said. ”Your success on YouTube is a testament to your incredible musical talent, high commitment to fans, and YouTube’s unique ability to connect music artists with fans around the world,” added Jiménez.

‘Con Calma’ is the Spanish remake of Snow‘s 1992 original song ‘Informer’. In the ’90s the single occupied the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and 28 years later both artists joined forces to refresh this iconic jam. Snow took social media to thank everyone for the support. “Thank you to all the #fans,” he wrote on Instagram sharing a screen capture of the video.