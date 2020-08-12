Gigi Hadid Reveals What She Misses The Most While Being Pregnant

While being pregnant is a blessing, it obviously means the women carrying those babies have to make some huge sacrifices for 9 months. Things like drinking alcohol and eating a lot of sushi are some more commonly talked about restrictions for pregnant women, but there are a lot of physical adaptations moms have to make, as well.

In her life as a supermodel, Gigi Hadid is used to paying extremely close attention to her body, but now she‘s had to transform into a completely new way of caring for herself.

Hadid took to Twitter to answer some questions from fans about her pregnancy, with one curious follower asking if she has been able to go horseback riding. “Have you been on a horse (for a safe ride) since you are pregnant? or are you totally avoiding it?” the user asked.

Gigi responded by saying, “Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!!”

Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!! https://t.co/4dS2s4IQTn — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 9, 2020



When another fan jumped into the replies to assure the supermodel that her horses probably miss her just as much, Hadid wrote, “I still hang w em and bring them carrots.”

I still hang w em and bring them carrots 🥕 😄 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 9, 2020

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik. After tabloids started to report the news a few weeks prior, Gigi went on to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to confirm the pregnancy back in April.

Since then, she still hasn‘t talked much about her pregnancy or posted many photos online, clearly looking to share these important moments privately with her family. During the promotion of her second installment of the V Magazine Gigi Journal, the model talked openly about why she has been keeping her pregnancy so low-key.

“I‘m so grateful for the positive comments and the questions, and wanting just to know that we’re all good and safe, and everything’s going great and I love you guys,” she said. ”I do appreciate those positive comments.”

Gigi continued, “Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I‘m not sharing more, but, like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic, like, obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world.”

Hopefully, Hadid and Malik get to announce the actual birth of their baby girl on their own terms, since that right was taken from them before making the pregnancy itself public.

Gigi talked about that fact on ‘The Tonight Show,’ saying, “We wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”

Luckily, the couple seems happier than ever as they await the arrival of their bundle of joy. Hadid posted a photo of the two showcasing some serious PDA a few weeks back, simply captioning the flick, “baby daddy” along with a smiley face.