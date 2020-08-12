Cardi B Is Giving Fans Some Behind-The-Scenes Footage On Her New OnlyFans

The rapper‘s new single with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” has been making headlines every single day since it was released. The song is an unapologetic anthem of sexual liberation for women, and in the video, fans were surprised by cameos from stars including Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía , Sukihana, and Rubi Rose.

Because of the song‘s insane popularity, Cardi B decided to monopolize on all the love by providing fans with an opportunity to see even more.

The Bronx native posted to Instagram announcing that she will be joining the increasingly popular social media platform OnlyFans. In her caption, she explains that some behind-the-scenes footage from the “WAP” music video will be available along with more about her day to day life moving forward.

She posted a video explaining her move to OnlyFans, writing in her caption, “Ok guys so now you can subscribe to my only fans! Yes I’ll be putting by BTS from WAP there ! And my day to day content.Also any rumors floating around.” She went on to clarify that she won‘t be posting any explicit content--which the platform is known for--writing, ”It will be a place for only me and my fans.”

Cardi said that there is going to be a lot more “WAP” content than just the video shoot available, saying she will also be showing the process of recording the song, her trying to do the splits five months before the video shoot, and other “private stuff.”

“Just straight up, real-life content,“ Cardi explained. ”You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life, I’ma be addressing certain s**t in there. Everything you wanna know, ask the question and it will be a topic on my OnlyFans.”

Plus, because Cardi B has always been so quick to address all of the false rumors surrounding her and her family in the past, she is going to use this new account as a place to dispel those rumors to her real fans who want to know the truth.

For anyone interested in seeing exclusive, private content from Cardi B, you can subscribe to her OnlyFans for $4.99 a month.