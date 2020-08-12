Chesca joins forces with Pitbull and Frankie Valli for ‘Te Quiero Baby (I Love You, Baby)’

After the highly successful release with Static & Ben El and Pitbull, ‘Subelo (Further Up),’ and follow up singles, ‘Deja De Hablar (ft. Jon Z)’ and ‘Hijo De Uff (ft. Sebas)’, Chesca is back with her new single, ‘Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby)’ which also features Pitbull and the legend, Frankie Valli.

‘Te Quiero Baby’ is a new Spanish language version/interpolation of the iconic hit ‘Can‘t Take My Eyes Off You’ that was made an international hit song recorded by Frankie Valli in 1967.

Chesca and Pitbull have partnered together in the past and have proven to show amazing chemistry in recorded music and live performances. Most recently, they performed their hit song “Cinco de Mayo” on the televised Premio Lo Nuestro 2020. When it comes to collaborations, the artists prove they are a dynamic duo with over 1.3 million streams on both ‘Cinco De Mayo’ and ‘La Reina de Blanco.’

©Saban Music Group Chesca, grew up around a very musically driven family. On Friday She will be releasing her new single, “Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby)” featuring Pitbull and the legend, Frankie Valli.

HOLA! will bring you all the behind the scenes with these three great artists! Don’t miss it! Save the date for this Friday, August 14th.