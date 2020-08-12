Selena Gomez is back! The Hollywood superstar returns to the tv and announces new music

After 8 years of not starring in a regular scripted television role, Selena Gomez returns to the sets to star and executive produce for the upcoming Hulu comedy series Only Murderers In The Building. The Texas native is continuing her acting career alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short.

According to HULU, the series, which is currently in development, tells the story of “three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.” Although the on-demand service platform didn‘t share any details on the characters or when is the premiere date, Martin Short, known for Saturday Night Live, said he’s ”so proud to say that this show is already one of the highlights of my career.” Steve Martin from Bringing Down The House and Cheaper by the Dozen also said that he is ”proud to say it’s a blip on the radar of mine.”

Only Murderers In The Building was co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, and Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Jess Rosenthal, and the creator of This Is Us, Dan Fogelman are the executive producers.

Gomez recently also took social media to make two huge announcements. In a video teaser, the singer, songwriter, and actress surprised fans with the news of the virtual premiere of This is the Year, a film directed by Gomez‘s former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, and executive produced by her. “With all the craziness going on in the world, a feel-good movie is just what we need. Most premieres are only for a very small, select group of people, but not this one,” Gomez said. ”We want all of you to watch it with us.”

The online premiere of This is the Year is slated for August 28 and will be hosted by TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D‘Amelio and will feature a Q&A with David Henrie, Selena Gomez, Lorenzo James Henrie, Vanessa Marano, Gregg Sulkin, Jeff Garlin, plus a special performance by lovelytheband -- an American indie pop band from Los Angeles.

“Couldn’t be more humbled to bring you a feel-good movie that @selenagomez executive produced and I directed called @thisistheyearfilm!” tweeted Henrie. ”We’re doing a LIVE, one-time-only virtual premier event benefiting the @plus1org Covid-19 relief fund.”

As if coming back to the tv screen wasn‘t enough, Selena Gomez revealed that on August 28 we are also going to be able to enjoy new music from her, but this time in a collaboration with South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. “So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th,” Gomez wrote on Instagram sharing the art of the new single release.