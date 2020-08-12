Kendall Jenner Flirts With Devin Booker Months After First Being Spotted Together

Things are heating up between Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. The 24-year-old model shared a selfie on Instagram this week, with her piercing brown eyes looking straight into the camera. For her caption, KJ kept it short and sweet, simply putting a strawberry emoji.

Kendall‘s rumored beau, Booker, decided to let everyone know how much he was feeling this photo, dropping a comment that says, “I like strawberries.”

While there were a few NBA fans online cracking jokes about Devin trying his luck with such a huge celebrity, the baller definitely didn‘t miss this shot. His flirty comment ended up raking in 80,000 likes from fans, and from Jenner, she let Booker know she sees his support by replying with a few more strawberry emojis.

This online exchange shouldn‘t come as such a huge surprise since these two actually have a public dating history that dates back a few months. Kendall was first spotted with the NBA star back in April, when TMZ got a few photos of the couple on a road trip--but we are in the middle of a pandemic, so they haven’t been publicly spotted together since then.

These very pictures are what ended up sparking some controversy for Kendall, who has dated her fair share of NBA players in the past, including the Detroit Pistons‘ Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. Because Jenner is known to have an affinity for basketball players, fans online started to make some disrespectful jokes about how she gets “passed around” by NBA athletes.

KJ didn‘t seem too upset by the chatter and ended up responding by letting everyone know that she’s simply dating who she wants, when she wants, writing, “they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.”

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

Whatever the status of their relationship, the couple has to keep things long distance for the time being. Devin Booker is currently in Orlando, Florida inside of the NBA‘s bubble. After months of the 2019-2020 season being postponed due to the coronavirus--which came after two players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive back in March--the NBA presumed their season on July 30th with every player and staff member completely quarantined at Walt Disney World.