Ben Affleck’s Vintage Car Died and Needed a Jumpstart as He Was Picking Up Girlfriend

Sometimes even celebrities face the same troubles we do! Ben Affleck did a sweet gesture picking up his girlfriend Ana de Armas from a photoshoot in Malibu, California on Sunday. Yet, just as Affleck arrived at the set, sadly his car didn’t want to go anywhere fast.

The 47-year-old actor was seen pulling up to Armas’s photoshoot set in a burgundy 1966 V8 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. Unfortunately, after the 32-year-old actress came out to greet Affleck and before the couple drove away, the car’s battery ending up dying and needing a jumpstart, according to the Daily Mail.

Affleck seemed to be prepared as he pulled out a jumpstarter from the backseat of his car. The couple was spotted by the hood of the car together as Affleck connected the cables to the battery with another car parked nearby. After several attempts causing Affleck to go back and forth between his driver’s seat and the hood of his car, the engine finally started. Armas and a group of people surrounding the couple all happily clapped once they heard the growling of the car’s engine.

Armas and Affleck were both dressed casually. Armas was in a striped long-sleeved shirt paired with denim shorts, blue and yellow sneakers, and a white face mask. Affleck was dressed in a blue short-sleeved shirt, jeans, green sneakers, and a black face mask.