Mark Wahlberg Enjoys Fun in the Sun With His Family While Showing Off His Six-Pack Abs

Actor Mark Wahlberg and his family have been enjoying quality time together in Idaho soaking up the sun and swimming in the lake, according to People. The family has been taking to social media to post their fun adventures.
One Instagram post, in particular, caught our eye for more than one reason. The 49-year-old actor posted a sweet photo of him and wife, Rhea Durham posing on a boat with arms around each other, captioned “My ❤️ “ As if the photo of the loving couple wasn’t great enough, Wahlberg’s ripped six-pack abs were on full display, capturing our attention.
Rhea posted the same photo of her and her husband of 11 years captioned Lake life 🌞💦🚣🏌️♀️🏄♂️. Wahlberg also posted a video of his 14-year-old son, Michael, doing a flip off the boat into the water and another photo of Wahlberg himself steering the boat with the caption, Captain 😎😂❤️.
Family fun and shirtless boat photos aren’t the only content Wahlberg has been posting to his social media nowadays. The actor often shows off his intense gym sessions on his Instagram. So although we can stare at a photo of Wahlberg’s abs all day, we’ve seen proof of how hard the actor works to keep himself in tip-top shape.
The Ted actor makes fitness a priority in his life as he invested in 2019 a reported $450 million in F45, an international fitness chain, according to Fox Business. In addition to investing in fitness gyms, Wahlberg has also co-founded Municipal, which is a clothing brand geared towards athletic wear. The brand was founded in 2019 and is just one of the many ventures Wahlberg is apart of.
Wahlberg and his wife Rhea began dating in 2001. The couple wed in 2009 and are now parents to four children, 16-year-old Ella, 14-year-old Michael, 11-year-old Brendan, and 10-year-old Grace, according to People. The family of six currently lives in a beautiful French-style home in Beverly Hills. Wahlberg is best known for his roles in Ted, The Fighter, and The Departed.