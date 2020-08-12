Mark Wahlberg Enjoys Fun in the Sun With His Family While Showing Off His Six-Pack Abs

Actor Mark Wahlberg and his family have been enjoying quality time together in Idaho soaking up the sun and swimming in the lake, according to People. The family has been taking to social media to post their fun adventures.

One Instagram post, in particular, caught our eye for more than one reason. The 49-year-old actor posted a sweet photo of him and wife, Rhea Durham posing on a boat with arms around each other, captioned “My ❤️ “ As if the photo of the loving couple wasn’t great enough, Wahlberg’s ripped six-pack abs were on full display, capturing our attention.

Rhea posted the same photo of her and her husband of 11 years captioned Lake life 🌞💦🚣🏌️‍♀️🏄‍♂️. Wahlberg also posted a video of his 14-year-old son, Michael, doing a flip off the boat into the water and another photo of Wahlberg himself steering the boat with the caption, Captain 😎😂❤️.

Family fun and shirtless boat photos aren’t the only content Wahlberg has been posting to his social media nowadays. The actor often shows off his intense gym sessions on his Instagram. So although we can stare at a photo of Wahlberg’s abs all day, we’ve seen proof of how hard the actor works to keep himself in tip-top shape.