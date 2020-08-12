Orlando Bloom Excitedly Talks About Becoming a Girl Dad and How Well Perry is Handling Pregnancy

Orlando Bloom cannot wait to meet his future baby girl! The 43-year-old actor is expecting his first daughter with fiancée Katy Perry . The couple is anxiously waiting for the baby’s arrival as she’s due any minute now.

Bloom is beyond excited to become a girl dad. The actor made a virtual appearance on The ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Tuesday night excitedly talking about becoming a father to a little girl. “I‘m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl. I hope she’s going to love me as much as I love her. But that daddy’s girl thing, that love of your life feeling, I think is right around there,” Bloom said to Fallon.

The soon to arrive baby girl will be the first child for Perry and second child for Bloom. The actor is the father to his 9-year-old son, Flynn from his previous marriage to model, Miranda Kerr. Bloom said Flynn is eager to meet his new younger sibling. “He‘s got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister, so, he’s excited, too. So, it’s an exciting time,” The Pirates of the Caribbean actor told Fallon.

Aside from happily talking about his baby’s arrival, Bloom also praised Perry for how well she’s been handling the pregnancy. “I couldn’t be more impressed with her. You wouldn’t know that she’s pregnant, other than this giant belly she has in front of her,” he told the Today Show Wednesday morning. Bloom also said despite Perry being nine months pregnant now, she hasn’t let anything slow her down. “She‘s a force of nature,” the actor said.