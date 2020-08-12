Rumors be gone! Check Out Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Timeline of Love

Tiffany Haddish is one of the funniest women in Hollywood. As a successful actress and comedian, she needs a confident partner by her side. And it’s always nice to have things in common with the person you love. Like the same love for music, art, activism, and hairstyles? Okay, maybe not always hairstyles but for Haddish and rapper Common shaved heads is totally working.

Haddish showed off her shaved head on Steve-O’s ‘Wild Ride’ podcast and they talked about their unusual friendship that started in 2010 when they met at a stand-up comedy club. Steve-O called their recording “the best episode I have recorded to date. Hands down, Haddish for the win.” The conversation quickly turned into Haddish’s new haircut and Steve-O asked if it was okay to ask why she was bald. To which she responded, “I want to get to know myself from head to toe.” Steve-O’s cohost then suggests that she must not be in a relationship and Haddish quickly fired back “I am in a relationship!” Steve-O asked what everyone has been wondering, “with Common?” With a joke, she responded, “yeah, we’re twins now.” Haddish explained when Common saw her shaved head he said “it’s beautiful, you actually did it. You have a lot of courage. You look so beautiful.” To which she responded, “put your head on my head.” The couple‘s love story seemed to happen quickly but their story started in 2019. Here’s the new A list couples timeline to love.

August 2019

In 2019, Haddish joined a star-studded cast featuring Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss on the action movie The Kitchen. Common was cast as her love interest and the two have a spicy make-out scene. Haddish told Steve-O there were sparks on set but she was busy focusing on other stuff.

March 2020

Haddish explained in the podcast that during this time she was using Bumble to meet men in NY and LA. Haddish had been hanging out with Common as friends and he would often go over to her house to play Spades. But it started to get a little “friendlier.” Haddish then suggested that they collaborate with Bumble to raise money for charity, front line workers, and kids.

April 2020

On April 22nd Bumble released a “virtual date” for the two lovebirds. The video shows the pair getting ready for their date and the chemistry is undeniable. Common tells Haddish she looks “beautiful” and that he could feel the vibes through the app. Haddish then opens the door and finds a beautiful arrangement of flowers sent by him and they eat and dance- it’s all very cute. Common suggests they order food for medical workers and Haddish matches his sentiment and reminds viewers to order from local businesses to help them stay afloat during the pandemic. The Bumble virtual date had so many sparks it left people wondering if it was more than just an ad. But a few days later when Haddish appeared on the Today Show she told Host Hoda Kotb that it was only a date and joked “Get out of my bedroom, Hoda.”

May 2020

Despite Haddish’s claims that it was “just a date” the world knew they were up to something when Common appeared on her Instagram live session with Dwayne Wade and Gabriel Union. Common was wearing a cute pink face mask in her kitchen which suggested the two were quarantined together.

June 2020

Two days after Haddish made a powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter rally, Common joined her in the streets. The couple was photographed at a Black Lives Matter rally in Hollywood joining tens of thousands of protesters demanding justice for the murder of George Floyd. The couple both made statements with their outfits and Haddish wore a “Fed Up” t-shirt while Common’s had a picture of Rosa Parks’ face.

August 2020

A year after the release of The Kitchen, Haddish confirmed their relationship on Steve-O’s podcast. She gushed about their love and explained “it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyway. And I love it. I love him.“ But she wasn’t done there, Haddish suggested she might even end up pregnant by the end of quarantine while talking to CeeLo Green on Instagram live explaining “I got a full belly and a half cup of vodka. Because of quarantine, I can‘t get my Depo shot, so let’s see what happens!”