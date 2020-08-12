Simon Cowell is still recovering from surgery after falling off his electric bike in his Malibu home. The TV personality thanked the medical staff who treated him, calling them “some of the nicest people I have ever met” and sending ”a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors” on social media.

Cowell‘s representative announced he had “broken his back in a number of places” and was ”doing fine” after the six-hour procedure. He is now facing a difficult recovery, involving intensive physical therapy and wearing a back brace for weeks, and maybe months.

The 60-year-old judge of America‘s got talent was said to be testing his brand new bike with his six-year-old son Eric and his partner Lauren Silverman when the accident occurred, and has thanked fans for their “kind messages”, urging them to “stay safe”

Sofía Vergara posted a photo on her personal Instagram with the rest of the judges of America‘s got talent, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, wishing him a speedy recovery, showing Cowell’s empty chair and wearing face masks, “We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!! ”

Amanda Holden, judge of Britain‘s Got Talent, and Piers Morgan, were also among those to wish him well. Simon has apparently expressed to his friends and colleagues he wants to go back to work immediately and has already been sitting up in bed. However he has been advised to rest so he can make a full recovery, adding that ignoring doctor’s orders could result in very bad news long term.