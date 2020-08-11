Anna Farris Kept It Classy By Congratulating Her Ex Chris Pratt On His New Baby

Even though things didn‘t work out between Anna Farris and Chris Pratt, the former couple still supports one another on their major life achievements.

On Monday, August 10, Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger , announced the birth of their brand new baby girl, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Chris and Anna got a divorce three years ago after eight years of marriage, but they have been open about their healthy co-parenting relationship. Since their 7-year-old son, Jack, is now going to be a big brother, it‘s only right Farris send some well wishes to the happy couple on their new bundle of joy.

According to reports from E! News, the actress sent her husband and his wife something sweet to celebrate.

“Anna congratulated them and sent a gift,” an insider revealed to E! News. ”They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She‘s happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive.”

It‘s not surprising to see Farris being so supportive of Pratt’s new baby as she has spoken on the dynamic of their relationship post-marriage many times before. Anna appeared on the Divorce Sucks! podcast back in 2019, where she discussed why her and Chris are still as committed to each other as they were when they were married.

“We are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think that there is so much kindness and love,” she shared at the time. ”It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with.”

As for Pratt and his life with Katherine and their new baby, Lyla, another source told the publication that they have a ton of support around them to adjust to this new normal.

When the couple came home from the hospital on Friday night, an insider says that Katherine‘s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, her mother, Maria Shriver, along with her siblings “were waiting at home the moment she got there to meet the baby.”

Chris announced the news of their new arrival on Monday, posting a sweet picture on Instagram of his hands intertwined with Katherine‘s and baby Lyla’s.

In his caption, he wrote, “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.” He followed that up by sharing two bible verses, Psalm 126:3 and Psalm 127:3-4, which talk about being filled with joy and children being ”a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.”

Congratulations to Pratt and Schwarzenegger on their new addition. It‘s great to see that their new blended family is already getting along just fine.