Bindi Irwin’s late father Steve Irwin ‘would be so proud’ of daughter becoming a mom

Bindi Irwin is going to be a mom! The 22-year-old TV personality announced on Tuesday that she is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi began her post. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”
The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star continued, “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️.”
Bindi’s mom Terri Irwin also celebrated the news, noting that her late husband Steve Irwin would be “so proud” of his daughter. “This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud,” Terri wrote. Steve, nicknamed, “The Crocodile Hunter,” tragically died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray.
Bindi’s pregnancy comes just a couple of months after she and Chandler tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in a small ceremony at the Australia Zoo amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March. “We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” she shared at the time.
Bindi also revealed that her “mum helped me get ready, [brother] Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love.”
Following her nuptials, Bindi was gifted a wedding portrait that featured her late father. In July, the conservationist shared a photo of the artwork writing, “My family. Our wedding day. ❤️ This artwork gave me happy tears. Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for creating such a beautiful piece, it means the world to me.”